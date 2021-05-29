mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ebhoni Delivers Hypnotic Sounds & Smooth Vocals On "Rep It"

Alexander Cole
May 29, 2021 15:57
30 Views
00
0
Image via EbhoniImage via Ebhoni
Image via Ebhoni

Rep It
Ebhoni

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Ebhoni continues to demonstrate her talent in the r&b space with "Rep It."


Toronto artist Ebhoni has been coming with some phenomenal tracks and projects over the last few years. At such a young age, she has shown off a knack for songwriting and her voice is certainly a unique one when it comes to the r&b space. Coming off of her X EP back in February, Ebhoni has kept her foot on the gas, and now she is back with a brand new song called "Rep It" which is perfect for your laid-back weekend playlists.

With the fuzzy effects on her vocals and the pianos lines in the background, this track may very well remind you of Travis Scott's 2015 hit "90210." The song's instrumental is a slow build although this makes for great use of tension that Ebhoni takes full advantage of. From the lyrics to the performances, we get a sensual effort from the artist, and it's one that will leave an impression on listeners.

Quotable Lyrics:

Read between the lines when I say, "There ain't no looking back"
Tatt that shit on your skin rep it like it is your set
Could've been you, you-ooh
Would've been you, you-ooh
Nice to know you, you-ooh

Ebhoni
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  30
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Ebhoni Rep It new music new song
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Ebhoni Delivers Hypnotic Sounds & Smooth Vocals On "Rep It"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject