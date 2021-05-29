Ebhoni Delivers Hypnotic Sounds & Smooth Vocals On "Rep It"

Toronto artist Ebhoni has been coming with some phenomenal tracks and projects over the last few years. At such a young age, she has shown off a knack for songwriting and her voice is certainly a unique one when it comes to the r&b space. Coming off of her X EP back in February, Ebhoni has kept her foot on the gas, and now she is back with a brand new song called "Rep It" which is perfect for your laid-back weekend playlists.

With the fuzzy effects on her vocals and the pianos lines in the background, this track may very well remind you of Travis Scott's 2015 hit "90210." The song's instrumental is a slow build although this makes for great use of tension that Ebhoni takes full advantage of. From the lyrics to the performances, we get a sensual effort from the artist, and it's one that will leave an impression on listeners.

Quotable Lyrics:

Read between the lines when I say, "There ain't no looking back"

Tatt that shit on your skin rep it like it is your set

Could've been you, you-ooh

Would've been you, you-ooh

Nice to know you, you-ooh