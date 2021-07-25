Ebhoni Delivers Her Long-Awaited Debut Project, "Good Dick & Weed"

Over the past seven months, Ebhoni has been giving fans all that they could ever ask for — stunning music videos, exciting new singles, a dazzling EP, and even a freestyle over one of Partynextdoor's classic tracks. Now, the compelling Toronto-born singer-songwriter has upped the ante once more by delivering her first full-length project, intriguingly titled Good Dick & Weed.

According to Ebhoni, her debut project is packed with songs that she made during an emotionally challenging period in her life, and practically all of the tracks that made the record were written while she locked herself in her bathroom. Explaining how GD&W came together, the rising international star said, "When I finished this mixtape I had to leave LA early because my grams was dying, what an emotional time for me."

"On top of that, I was in the middle of finding myself and understanding my true self worth," Ebhoni continued, "where there would be times I’d be locked in the washroom writing music just to help me cope with everything going on, that ended up being the project."

In addition to the heartfelt backstory behind the songs on GD&W, Ebhoni has also revealed that she decided to transfer that intimacy over to the visuals for the project as well. She ended up shooting everything inside her home, and when explaining that creative decision, she said, "Dis project was so personal to me I literally spent months in my bedroom where I’ve cried, prayed, laughed.. prayed sum more. Fell in love & den cried sum more. It only made sense that we shot everything in my room."

Peep the tracklist for Good Dick & Weed below, and scroll down to listen to Ebhoni's debut project in its entirety.

Tracklist:

1. IYKYK

2. Come Over (feat. BEAM)

3. Rep It

4. Rotation

5. Be A Man

6. Westwood

7. I Try

8. Think

9. True Say

10. Wilshire & Bixel