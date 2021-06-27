Ebhoni Continues To Bring Vibes With "Rotation"

If any artist is having a solid run in 2021 so far, it's Ebhoni. The R&B singer has been dropping hits left and right this year with even more in the vault. With the drop of her latest joint, "Rotation," Ebhoni proves that she's only going up from here.

"Rotation" is a dazzling trap-infused banger from the R&B singer that explores her drive for getting to the bag and the finer things in life. "Don't mean to do it crazy/ Best behave, I keep it on me/ Be catching flights, we catching flights now," she sings. Her vocals glide effortlessly on the song and paired with the beat, she serves a feeling that's perfect for the summer ahead. Altogether, it's some heat with anthemic potential.

Earlier this year, Ebhoni also released the tracks "Rep It," "Weston & Leona," "X-ting," and "Hit This." Her EP, titled X, dropped in February of this year.

Quotable Lyrics

He pressing me, he want me right now

Calling me, ringing me down

Just rock

I’m getting to this money right now

Hold on baby, baby pipe down