Ebhoni Continues To Bring Vibes With "Rotation"

Kevin Quinitchett
June 27, 2021 13:54
Rotation
Ebhoni

The Toronto R&B singer shows no signs of slowing down


If any artist is having a solid run in 2021 so far, it's Ebhoni. The R&B singer has been dropping hits left and right this year with even more in the vault. With the drop of her latest joint, "Rotation," Ebhoni proves that she's only going up from here.

"Rotation" is a dazzling trap-infused banger from the R&B singer that explores her drive for getting to the bag and the finer things in life. "Don't mean to do it crazy/ Best behave, I keep it on me/ Be catching flights, we catching flights now," she sings. Her vocals glide effortlessly on the song and paired with the beat, she serves a feeling that's perfect for the summer ahead. Altogether, it's some heat with anthemic potential. 

Earlier this year, Ebhoni also released the tracks "Rep It," "Weston & Leona," "X-ting," and "Hit This." Her EP, titled X, dropped in February of this year.

Quotable Lyrics
He pressing me, he want me right now
Calling me, ringing me down
Just rock
I’m getting to this money right now
Hold on baby, baby pipe down

