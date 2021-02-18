Ebhoni Claims Her Throne On "X" EP

Toronto-born singer-songwriter Ebhoni has been putting in work for years, and for the past few months, she's been gearing up to transcend Toronto and make a global impression with her island-infused R&B bops. Thus, she has released a string of impressive singles, including the vibrant "Hit This" and the sensual "MIA." Now, the 21-year-old star is combining those singles with two unreleased tracks to form her latest EP, X.

The 4-track project introduces listeners to two new tracks from Toronto's favorite bad gyal, and it boasts hypnotic and vibrant production from IzyBeats, Alex Lustig, DP Beats, and Doc McKinney. By collaborating with producers who have worked with the likes of Rihanna, Koffee, Lil Uzi Vert, Trippie Redd, Partynextdoor, and The Weekend, Ebhoni expertly set herself up with a soundscape that's as dynamic as her artistry.

Of the two new additions "All To Myself" and "X-Ting," the latter is easily the most notable song on X. The smooth Caribbean-inspired jam finds Ebhoni brushing off the reconciliation attempts of a bothersome ex, and like the rest of her latest EP, the song exudes confidence. The song also arrives alongside a colorful and animated music video, which you can check out below.

Tracklist:

1. X-Ting

2. All To Myself

3. Hit This

4. MIA