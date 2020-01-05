With 2019 in the books, eBay has released its “Most Interesting and Expensive Purchases” year-end list, as reported by Yahoo.

Atop the list, was a charitable sale: For $4.5 million, a “Power Lunch” with Warren Buffet was sold.

In second place, was an autographed Tom Brady 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket rookie card which sold for $400,100.

Third was a Michael Jordan basketball card that sold for $350,100. This card, as noted by Yahoo, is particularly interesting. Apparently, the "Precious Metal Gems card is the most expensive basketball card ever sold on the online marketplace," and one of only 10 Jordan Precious Metal Gems cards ever made in green foil.

The rest of the list also included a 2015 Lamborghini Aventador roadster ($349,800), a 2014 Newmar King Aire motorhome ($280,000) and a Patek Philippe Grand Complications Calendar Manual gold men’s watch ($139,500).

The full list of the top twenty purchases is as follows:

20th Annual Power Lunch with Warren Buffett to Benefit GLIDE: $4,567,888

Tom Brady 2000 Autographed Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket Trading Card: $400,100

Michael Jordan 1997 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Card: $350,100

2015 Lamborghini Aventador Roadster: $349,800

2014 Newmar King Aire Motorhome: $280,000

2019 Lamborghini Urus "Bianco Icarus": $245,995

1986 Piper Malibu: $225,000

2005 Ford Ford GT: $220,000

2019 Lamborghini Huracan LP580-2: $209,900

2012 Lamborghini Aventador 2dr Coupe: $200,000

2019 Porsche 911:$199,000

2009 Lamborghini Murcielago: $190,000

2013 Ferrari 458 Italia: $185,000

2014 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4 Spyder: $174,995

2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead: $172,100

2017 Aston Martin Vanquish Coupe: $169,700

Magic The Gathering MTG Black Lotus Card: $166,100

Patek Philippe Grand Complications Calendar Manual Gold Men’s Watch, 5270G-014: $139,500

Patek Philippe Grand Complications Perpetual Calendar Chrono Watch, 5270G-018: $125,000

Rolex New 18 Kt Rose Gold Masterpiece Pave Diamond Bracelet, 86285, Sant Blanc: $100,001