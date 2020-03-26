Eazy-E Snapped On N.W.A'S "Straight Outta Compton"

It's unlikely that there are hip-hop fans in existence who aren't familiar with--at least to some extent--Compton's infamous rap group N.W.A. Boasting a lineup of Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, Eazy-E, MC Ren, and DJ Yella, the legendary crew played a major role in developing the gangsta rap genre, bringing it into the mainstream eye like never before. And while the group ultimately succumbed to infighting and disbanded on a volatile note, what they accomplished during their run should never be forgotten.

Today marks the twenty-fifth anniversary of Eazy-E's death, and as such we've chosen to highlight one of his most memorable verses. Though he wasn't one to pen his own rhymes, Eric Wright brought character in abundance, his instantly-recognizable voice the centerpiece of tracks like "Boyz-N-The-Hood." His presence injected "Straight Outta Compton" with defiant energy, his violent threats befitting of NWA's most dangerous group moniker. "Ruthless, never seen, like a shadow in the dark, except when I unload," he raps with a sneering cadence. "You see a spark and jump over hesitation, and hear the scream of the one who got the lead penetration."

Though he's no longer here, Eazy's impact remains stronger than ever. Who knows what might have changed had he not linked up with Dr. Dre all those years ago? A hustler to the core, take a moment to show some love to one of rap's mightiest lost ones. Rest in peace, Easy E.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Ruthless, never seen, like a shadow in the dark

Except when I unload

You see a spark and jump over hesitation

And hear the scream of the one who got the lead penetration