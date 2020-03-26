mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Eazy-E Snapped On N.W.A'S "Straight Outta Compton"

Mitch Findlay
March 26, 2020 16:06
47 Views
10
0
2015 Priority Records2015 Priority Records
2015 Priority Records

Straight Outta Compton
N.W.A.

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

On the 25th anniversary of Eazy-E's death, look back on one of his crowning achievements, NWA's "Straight Outta Compton."


It's unlikely that there are hip-hop fans in existence who aren't familiar with--at least to some extent--Compton's infamous rap group N.W.A. Boasting a lineup of Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, Eazy-E, MC Ren, and DJ Yella, the legendary crew played a major role in developing the gangsta rap genre, bringing it into the mainstream eye like never before. And while the group ultimately succumbed to infighting and disbanded on a volatile note, what they accomplished during their run should never be forgotten.

Today marks the twenty-fifth anniversary of Eazy-E's death, and as such we've chosen to highlight one of his most memorable verses. Though he wasn't one to pen his own rhymes, Eric Wright brought character in abundance, his instantly-recognizable voice the centerpiece of tracks like "Boyz-N-The-Hood." His presence injected "Straight Outta Compton" with defiant energy, his violent threats befitting of NWA's most dangerous group moniker. "Ruthless, never seen, like a shadow in the dark, except when I unload," he raps with a sneering cadence. "You see a spark and jump over hesitation, and hear the scream of the one who got the lead penetration."

Though he's no longer here, Eazy's impact remains stronger than ever. Who knows what might have changed had he not linked up with Dr. Dre all those years ago? A hustler to the core, take a moment to show some love to one of rap's mightiest lost ones. Rest in peace, Easy E.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Ruthless, never seen, like a shadow in the dark
Except when I unload
You see a spark and jump over hesitation
And hear the scream of the one who got the lead penetration

N.W.A.
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  47
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
N.W.A. Eazy-E Dr. Dre MC Ren Ice Cube
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Eazy-E Snapped On N.W.A'S "Straight Outta Compton"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject