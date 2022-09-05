Olajuwon Ajanaku and Earl A. Cooper have an incredibly popular golf apparel brand called Eastside Golf, and it is an imprint that has garnered a lot of attention over the years. Now, Eastside Golf is getting some unique recognition as they are about to get their very own Air Jordan 12, and Air Jordan 12 Low Golf.

In the official images down below, you can see the basic lifestyle version of the Air Jordan 12. This shoe is one of the best Jordan 12 collabs we have seen in a while thanks to the tan upper that is bolstered by brown on the sides and midsole. The Eastside Golf logo is placed on the tongue, and on the insole, we have some grass and rocky graphics that bring the entire shoe together. Overall, it's a cool Jordan 12 that should make Eastside Golf fans proud.

As it stands, this sneaker does not yet have a release date. With that being said, these should be dropping soon, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of the shoe, in the comments down below.

