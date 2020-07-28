mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

EarthGang's Olu Delivers Passionate Cover Of Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On"

Mitch Findlay
July 28, 2020 14:30
EarthGang's Olu steps up to deliver a passionate performance of Marvin Gaye's classic "What's Going On."


Though Dreamville duo EarthGang consists of two strong rhymers in Olu and Wowgr8, the melodic stylings of the former should not go unappreciated. More often than not, Olu brings stellar vocals to the table, fleshing out the Gang's songwriting with his Midas Touch. Most recently, he opted to close out the latest Spillage Village single "End Of Daze" with a powerful performance, leaving many wondering whether he'd be exploring his vocal range on subsequent releases.

And while the jury is still out on whether or not EarthGang's music will be affected, it would appear that Olu has a few things he'd like to get off his chest. He recently tried his hand at covering the Marvin Gaye classic "What's Going On," a daring decision for any melodist. Luckily, Olu is more than up for the task, his soulful cadence blending nicely with the track's swelling strings. Check it out for yourself below, and show some love to EarthGang in the comments below.

