EarthGang, Wale & Coi Leray Turn Up Together In The "Options Remix" Video

The Dreamville artists threw a wild house party with special guests Coi Leray and Wale.

Back in April of last year, Waleteased an upcoming track. At the very end of the year, EarthGang and Wale finally unleashed the collab "Options," which is set to appear on their forthcoming project Ghetto Gods. They followed up the hit with a remix featuring newly-crowned XXL Freshman Coi Leray in late May.

EarthGang has released an official visual for the collaboration alongside Coi and Wale. In the video, the four rappers turn up together in a house party thrown by the Dreamville artists. Speaking about their forthcoming release Ghetto Gods, the duo explained on Twitter, "Ghetto Gods Is about finding the God in you. It doesn’t matter if your from the Ghetto or not. We all have the light in us. Elevate and let it shine."

"[It] is some of our best work so far and we’re going to give it to you the right way," they added. While they originally wanted to drop the same day Dreamville head honcho J. Cole unleashed his project The Off-Season, they ultimately chose not to. The move, which was inspired by Cole dropping the same day as Kanye back in 2013, would likely have overshadowed the upcoming project.

Watch EarthGang's video for "Options Remix" featuring Coi Leray and Wale above and let us know your thoughts down below.