In the wake of Revenge Of The Dreamers 3, one of the year's best releases thus far, EarthGang have found themselves on the rise. Of course, said rise was long overdue, given the group's consistent level of talent and imagination. Yet it would appear that Dreamers 3 helped usher them into the mainstream eye, with strong contributions on "Down Bad," "Sacrifices," "Swivel," "Wells Fargo," and "1993." Now, all signs point to an impending release for MirrorLand, which has become one of the most anticipated albums of the year for those in the know.

Last night, Wowgr8 (aka Doctur Dot) & Johnny Venus took to social media to share a peek at an upcoming video, channeling Biggie with their chosen caption of "Ready To Die." The new single finds Dot going under the knife, spitting frantic rhymes as he awaits a crude sort of surgery, eyes wide as he delivers bars. Afterward, the track switches gears toward a melodic direction, in which metaphysical questions are pondered and soulful vocals are kicked.

Though we have yet to receive a release date, despite the requests from a clearly inebriated J.I.D, all signs point to MirrorLand arriving in the near future. And, as the duo tells it, all they want is one goal: to make Young Thug proud. Check out the new snippet below, and keep an eye out for that upcoming Dreamville fire.