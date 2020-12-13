mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

EarthGang Teams Up With King Hoodie For "Beautiful Life"

Karlton Jahmal
December 13, 2020 10:50
Beautiful Life
EarthGang and Jagermeister Meister Class give King Hoodie a spotlight.


EarthGang teamed up with Jagermeister Meister Class for a series that gives up and coming artists a spotlight. The first of these artists is King Hoodie. This freshman talent takes the second verse on "Beautiful Life," a peaceful and uplifting track that is an easy listen to. Inspirational pianos highlight the instrumental, setting the tone for the single. 

King Hoodie holds his own on this one. Of course, Johnny Venus and Doctur Dot do their thing as well, EarthGang may possibly the most slept on hip-hip group of the last 5 years. It's actually amazing how well Hoodie meshes with EarthGang, since these competition guest spots don't usually come out sounding so crisp. 

Quotbale Lyrics
Mary J Blige, "No More Drama," I got fed up
Tired of "keep your head up"
The fuck, the hateration, holleration just too much
Should've got my palm read, fast days, long nights
Phone rang, "hello?" her cousin said she took her own life

