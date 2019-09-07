EarthGang Takes Listeners On A Trip Down The "Avenue"

EarthGang dropped their highly anticipated album MirrorLand this past week. The project is eccentric and trippy, to say the least. I've long considered EarthGang the second coming of Outkast, and they continue to deliver that same funky Southern music that resonates with the soul. Tucked away on the rollercoaster ride of an album is "Avenue," a descriptive cut that highlights the plights of the street.

Johnny Venus and Doctur Dot rap about the perception of money, mental health, sexual experiences, and the threat of existential dread. Venus takes control of the chorus, as usual, laying down a haunting melody that feels joyous and ominous at the same time. The instrumental takes several twists and turns through the song, molding and conforming to the flows and melodies of EarthGang.

Quotable Lyrics

I got wants, I got needs, I got PTSD

I got suicidal thoughts beneath these masked fantasies

Knew the pleasures of the flesh 'fore I finished learnin' me

First it's fuck 'em, nothin' else, if you spot me on the street

Still I'm snappin' together my daddy's pieces

Still figurin' out my mama's secrets



