Amongst the features for EarthGang’s upcoming album Ghetto Gods, J. Cole will also appear. Set to drop this Friday, the Dreamville group hopped on Instagram on Monday and played an entire verse from Cole. They’re labelmate JID also has a verse on the same track.

Over speaker-knocking 808s, Cole raps, “No more off-season, it’s capital B on my car season/If I happen to be in the mall, you catch yourself lookin’ at me, then you’re stargazin’/Know we got one with me if your heart shakee/Two face n*ggas get the business, I went from rags to riches/There’s too many bags, I can’t do the math, bitch, I need a statistician.”

Matt Winkelymeyer/Getty Images

EarthGang initially announced the new album would drop the same day as Cole’s The Off-Season back in March 2021. That didn’t happen but the duo have dropped the singles “American Horror Story,” “All Eyez on Me,” and “AMEN” featuring Musiq Soulchild.

During an interview with Riff Magazine back in October, they talked about what to expect on the album and creating something rooted in Atlanta culture. “In front of our neighborhood, we kind of realized we could tie it in with the Ghetto Gods them by thematically and very deliberately paying tribute to people that overcame and became icons and legends in their own right. It’s a metamorphosis album, so we just celebrate people that metamorphized in ways that we admire,” WowGr8 said.

Olu spoke on bringing the elements of Atlanta culture to the album, “It’s really dope to have the city be involved with the album and champion the album and really get behind the momentum of everything that we’ve created so far. In a lot of ways, we always attack our production. It’s the soundscape to the stories that we’re telling and we want to make sure that it’s current but also experimental and that it has the musical elements that are who we are.”

Ghetto Gods will be EarthGang’s second album and a follow-up to their 2019 release Mirrorland. The album debuted at no.40 on the Billboard 200 and features Young Thug, T-Pain, Kehlani, and Arin Ray.

