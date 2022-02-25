EarthGang Shares "Ghetto Gods" Ft. J. Cole, Future, J.I.D, Ari Lennox, Cee-Lo & More

After multiple delays, the world has finally received EarthGang's highly-anticipated album, Ghetto Gods. Dreamville's eclectic Atlanta duo Olu and WowGr8 have been promising the release of this project for some time, and with each new date, fans have been left disappointed. However, perfection takes time, and these creatives are known for executing excellence with each record.

“It’s straight-up honesty,” Olu told Rolling Stone before specifically speaking on one of the album's closing tracks, "Strong Friends." The song is about checking in with those you care for because you don't know what ails someone until you ask them about what they may be going through. “It’s really just talking about the ability and the strength to open up and to be honest, no matter what anybody says or how they respond to your truth. It’s an unburdening of yourself.”

Ghetto Gods hosts several features from Future, J.I.D, J. Cole, Musiq Soulchild, Baby Tate, Lynae Vanee, Cee-Lo Green, Nick Cannon, and Ari Lennox. Stream Ghetto Gods and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. The Glow

2. Ghetto Gods

3. Billi ft. Future

4. Waterboyz with JID, J. Cole

5. Hey Boo (skit)

6. Amen with Musiq Soulchild

7. All Eyes on Me

8. Lie to Me

9. Jeans Interlude (Skit)

10. Black Pearls ft. Baby Tate

11. Neezy's Walk ft. Lynae Vanee

12. American Horror Story

13. Power with Cee-Lo Green, Nick Cannon

14. Zaza (Skit)

15. Smoke Sum

16. Strong Friends

17. Run Too with Ari Lennox

