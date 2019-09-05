In just 24 hours, Earthgang will drop their highly-anticipated project, Mirrorland. The Atlanta hip hop duo, along with their label Dreamville, have embarked on quite the rollout for the record, and on Wednesday they finally revealed the tracklist and production credits.

Earthgang took to their Instagram page to share each track, one by one. They featured each song as its own tarot card complete with specially-designed artwork to accompany the track. Along with listing the producers—and additional producers—who contributed to the album, they also made sure to highlight each vocalist who lent their talents, as well.

There aren't many features included on Mirrorland, surprisingly, as the pair have only linked with Young Thug, T-Pain, Kehlani, and Arin Ray on the record. Many fans lamented in the comment section about not seeing a J.I.D feature, but even without the DiCaprio 2 artist, Mirrorland is shaping up to be something monumental. To top things off, Earthgang also announced that they're dropping a full tarot deck on Friday, as well. Check out the images and tracklist below.

Tracklist

1. Lala Challenge — prod. by Lido & Olu

2. Up — prod. by Edscluive & Voumusic

3. Top Down — prod. by Childish Major

4. Bank — prod. by Big Korey & Ant Chamberlain

5. Proud of You ft. Young Thug — prod. by Olu

6. This Side — prod. by Natra Average & Olu

7. Swivel — prod. by Bink

8. Avenue — prod. by DJ Dahi

9. Tequila ft. T-Pain — prod. by Elite

10. Blue Moon — prod. by Scum

11. Trippin ft. Kehlani — prod. by Groove & Christo & Olu

12. Stuck ft. Arin Ray — prod. by Elite

13. Fields — prod. by Rahki Beats

14. Wings — prod. by DK The Punisher & Andre