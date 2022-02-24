Atlanta rap duo EARTHGANG is releasing a new studio album tomorrow (February 25) called Ghetto Gods and they have officially revealed the tracklisting for the project, showing off a list of high-profile collaborators for this go-around.

The Dreamville act, made up of rappers Olu and WowGr8, has been teasing the upcoming addition to their discography for months, pushing back the album without warning a few weeks ago. On Thursday (February 24), they finally shared the album's tracklist, informing fans that J. Cole, Future, 2 Chainz, J.I.D., Cee-Lo Green, Musiq Soulchild, and others are all featured. Additionally, Baby Tate and Ari Lennox will be making contributions to the album, and Nick Cannon and DC Young Fly are also listed on the tracklist.

"Thank yall for blessings this album with your creative JEEN YUS!!!!" wrote EARTHGANG on Instagram.

This comes following the release of the new single "Amen" this week, as well as the group's recent tour announcement. Heading out on the North American Biodeghettable tour in April 2022, EARTHGANG will perform across the continent for two months before heading overseas at the end of the year for a European leg. Mike Dimes will be supporting them on the first part of the tour, and Blxckie will be opening for them in Europe.

Have a look at EARTHGANG's tracklist for Ghetto Gods below and let us know which song you're most excited to hear. Ghetto Gods releases tomorrow.





Ghetto Gods Tracklist:

1. The Glow (feat. 2 Chainz)

2. Billi (feat. Future)

3. Water Boyz (feat. J.I.D. & J. Cole)

4. Hey Boo

5. Amen (feat. Musiq Soulchild)

6. All Eyes On Me

7. Lie To Me

8. Jeans Interlude

9. Black Pearls (feat. Baby Tate)

10. Neezy's Walk (feat. Lynae Vanee)

11. American Horror Story

12. Power (feat. Cee-Lo & Nick Cannon)

13. Zaza

14. Smoke Sum

15. Strong Friends

16. Run Too (feat. Ari Lennox)