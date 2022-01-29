Back in November, Atlanta rap duo EARTHGANG announced their upcoming studio album Ghetto Gods was set to release in late January 2022. Now, as January is about to end, the album has missed its release date, with no postponed date in sight.

However, Johnny Venus and Doctur Dot certainly still plan to put out the record, as they took to Reddit this weekend amid fan complaints about their delay, in order to reveal the Ghetto Gods tracklist.

The album will contain 17 songs, and includes features from fellow Dreamville artist Ari Lennox, along with Future, Smino, Baby Tate, CeeLo Green, Nick Cannon and more. Both pre-released promotional singles "All Eyes On Me" and "American Horror Story" will be included on the record, as their first studio album in over two years looks to be monumental for them.

Ghetto Gods Billi (feat. Future) LVLD Up Hey Boo Amen (feat. Musiq Soulchild) All Eyes On Me Ambeyonce (feat.Smino) Lie To Me Jean's Interlude Black Pearls (feat. Baby Tate) Neezy's Walk American Horror Story Power (feat. CeeLo & Nick Cannon) Zaza Smoke Sum Strong Friends Run Too (feat. Ari Lennox)

As they unveiled this tracklist to their fans through Reddit, a video also surfaced of them addressing Ghetto Gods' delay, as they insisted they would rather fans hear the album live in concert before it arrives on digital streaming platforms: "It's coming to streaming soon but we want y'all to get this album live and in person."





EARTHGANG is currently on a nationwide U.S. tour that contains five more dates in the states. Soon after, they will begin a worldwide tour in March in several different countries, so there is no telling when they would decide to finally drop the album.

Ultimately, it seems fans are thrilled to hear what EARTHGANG has in store for their new era, whenever they decide to let it commence.