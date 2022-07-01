EarthGang Returns With "Ghetto Gods (Deluxe)" Ft. Curren$y, Smino, Blxckie

There was a time when Hip Hop wasn't sure if EarthGang was ever going to release Ghetto Gods, and today (July 1), we're enjoying the deluxe version of the album. The Atlanta duo have been soaring through the industry with help of their Dreamville collective, so when they initially announced the arrival of Ghetto Gods, their fans were on pause as they anticipated its arrival. However, the project was met with several delays, but finally, it hit streaming services back in February.

For New Music Friday, WowGr8 and Olu have returned with an updated version of their record with an additional six tracks. We find that EarthGang added "OG" versions of two tracks that appeared on the original album, as well as two remixes. Smino, Curren$y, and Blxckie add their names to the illustrious list of features, as well.

Stream Ghetto Gods (Deluxe) and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. The Glow

2. Ghetto Gods

3. Billi ft. Future

4. Waterboyz with JID, J. Cole

5. Hey Boo (Skit)

6. Amen with Musiq Soulchild

7. All Eyes on Me

8. Lie to Me

9. Jean Interlude (Skit)

10. Black Pearls ft. Baby Tate

11. Neezy's Walk ft. Lynae Vanee

12. American Horror Story

13. Power ft. CeeLo Green, Nick Cannon

14. Zaza (Skit)

15. Smoke Sum

16. Strong Friends

17. Run Too with Ari Lennox

18. Smoke Sum with Wiz Khalifa ft. Curren$y [Remix]

19. Black Pearls OG

20. American Horror Story OG

21. Lvl'd Up

22. Ambeyoncé ft. Smino

23. Billi (Remix) with Blxckie