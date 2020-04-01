EarthGang Return To Mirrorland With "LaLa Challenge" Video

EarthGang get animated with their new batch of "Mirrorland" visuals, the surreal and inviting "LaLa's Challenge."

When Johnny Venus and Wowgr8-- known collectively as the Dreamville duo EarthGang--released Mirrorland last September, it immediately stood out as a potent piece of hip-hop magical realism. In fact, an argument could even be made that the pair concocted one of the most original albums of the last few years, blending surreal soundscapes with grassroots charm and Atlanta soul. Now, several months removed from the initial release, Olu and Gr8 have come through with some appropriately psychedelic visuals for the introductory "LaLa Challenge."

The animation calls back to the worldbuilding first established on their three-part EP series Rags, Robots, and Royalty, a science-fiction inspired dystopia brimming with character. As expected, the clip aims to stimulate on a sensory level, with the climactic section playing out in a cacophonous explosion of color. Following the previous visuals for "Swivel," which borrowed heavily from the horror genre, "LaLa Challenge" continues to prove that EarthGang's creativity stretches far beyond the realm of audio.

Check out the latest chapter from Mirrorland right now, complete with artwork from @mckayfelt for @strangeloopstudios. What do you think of this one?