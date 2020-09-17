EarthGang Reinterpret Brittany Howard's "Goat Head" In New Remix

Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard has been enjoying the success of her critically acclaimed solo debut album, Jaime, which was considered one of the best of 2019 by numerous publications including The New York Times, Vice, and Rolling Stone.

The album was a sonic departure from the blues-tinged rock she became known for with Alabama Shakes, incorporating elements of hip hop and jazz. Now, Howard continues her flirtations with hip hop with a brand new remix featuring Atlanta duo EarthGang.

With reworked production by Tane & Christo Runo, the rappers reimagine Howard's gentle piano-based confessional and infuse it with their fiery energy.

“We’ve been big fans of Brittany and Alabama Shakes so this is a dream come true," EarthGang said of their collaboration with Howard. "Songs like these help us make sense of all the craziness in the world at times. Her song ‘Goat Head,’ dealing with her Black experience in America and the world, resonated the loudest at this time. Just thankful to be able to give the world our medicine and heal the people.”

The remix with EarthGang is the first of two singles released in anticipation of Howard's upcoming Jaime remix album. She also tapped My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and Yeezus secret weapon Bon Iver for a remix of her song "Short and Sweet."

Check out EarthGang's remix of "Goat Head" below and let us know your thoughts on the track in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics

America the brutalizer

Taking out her pain on us but who knows why?

Probably cause we fly

Cause we can work magic with the wink of an eye

When I dance, sparks fly

Now watch me guide

Phenomenal minds, phenomenal kinds

The beautiful ones, sign of the times

To live is a threat, to breathe is a crime