EarthGang Reach Ascension On Long-Awaited "Up"

It's been a minute since EarthGang premiered "Up" with an incendiary Colors Show, but ever since then, we've been fiendishly awaiting a studio release. Billed as another road stop on the long and scenic path to MirrorLand, EarthGang have officially blessed us with their latest dose of blissful insanity. Thankfully, "Up" has lost none of its luster, retaining an electric feel throughout; as Johhny Venus kicks things off with the fervent energy of a possessed preacher, bobbing about the pulpit as he delivers a barrage of startling flows.

As he alternates between maniacal schemes, Wowgr8/Doctur Dot slides in to play the more subdued counterpart - albeit not by much. Kicking things off with a melodic reflection on his current state of affairs, he proceeds to kick the flow into overdrive for the climax. "My whip has a certain je ne sais quoi, pull up on your bitch like, "excuse my French"," he raps. "Fuck what you thought."

Between "Proud Of U," "Swivel," and "Up," could MirrorLand be a low-key album of the year contender? Hopefully, we'll hold the answer before long.

Quotable Lyrics

Life is a cartoon I did not draw

Take a hiatus put in their palm

My whip has a certain je ne sais quoi

Pull up on your bitch like, "Excuse my French"

Fuck what you thought

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi ce soir? Ce-soir, I take no days off