EARTHGANG Joins Madeon On "No Fear No More" Remix

Olu (aka Johnny Venus) and WowGr8 (aka Doctur Dot), the guys that make up EARTHGANG, are here to enjoy this crazy ride that we call life. They have become one of the most hyped-up musical acts of the last couple of years, delivering nothing but quality out of Dreamville. Their most recent musical appearance is no different, coming by way of a remix from French producer Madeon.

The duo has officially hopped on the remix to "No Fear No More," delivering a new version of the song that may just outshine the original. Madeon spoke about their contribution to the track.

"EARTHGANG have been doing amazing things for a while now, they’re one of the most creative acts around," he said, praising the group. "I’m so excited they joined me on ‘No Fear No More', their contribution is more than I could have imagined, and has brought an entirely new dimension to the song."

Olu and WowGr8 also chimed in, stating, "We want to give people the strength to believe in theirselves and their dreams no matter what."

Listen to the new remix below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Level up

Light glows from my soul and my skeleton

Better work, better play, find some better love

Gotta dive headfirst, can't be scared of love

You shine, you a diamond when pressure come

Yeah, we ain't sweatin' none

We the one proposin' the toast all in the restaurant

When you make it this far, is it ever done?

Good news, the best is yet to come