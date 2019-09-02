mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

EarthGang Foreshadow Groovy Dominion On "Ready To Die"

Mitch Findlay
September 02, 2019 09:24
Ready To Die
EarthGang

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
88% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The road to "MirrorLand" is paved with ominous forewarnings.


As of last night, our swivel-heads became attuned to a strange cry on the air. MirrorLand, September 6th, it said. At long last, the anticipated Dreamville debut went from an oft-speculated piece of lore to a tangible reality. Fueled by singles like the recently released "Up" and the Young Thug-assisted "Proud Of U," EarthGang's MirrorLand has been a long time coming. Now, with the project upon us in mere days, Gr8 & Venus took it upon themselves to share another piece of the ever-expanding roadmap. And thus arrives "Ready To Die," the project's darkest offering so far.

Evocative of the Notorious One, "Ready To Die" finds Venus and the artist-formerly known as Dot contemplating the fragile nature of their morality. Taking to a shuffling beat and haunting synthesizers, the Gang set it off with some contemplative lyricism. "My conscious ain't Kendrick," spits Wowgr8, "no shade to that n***a but where I'm from nobody special." Once again, there's much to unpack here, and "Ready To Die" proves that EarthGang may have taken a moment to arrive, but that's only because they opted for the scenic route.

Look for MirrorLand to surface on September 6th.

Quotable Lyrics

My conscious ain't Kendrick
No shade to that n***a but where I'm from ain't nobody special
Mad city full of bad ass kids
Just smashed your windows then carjacked and crashed your shit
There's no Nintendo, no pun intended, we ain't playin' with ya
Had to slit my wrist to get enough red to paint this picture

