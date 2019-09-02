EarthGang Foreshadow Groovy Dominion On "Ready To Die"

As of last night, our swivel-heads became attuned to a strange cry on the air. MirrorLand, September 6th, it said. At long last, the anticipated Dreamville debut went from an oft-speculated piece of lore to a tangible reality. Fueled by singles like the recently released "Up" and the Young Thug-assisted "Proud Of U," EarthGang's MirrorLand has been a long time coming. Now, with the project upon us in mere days, Gr8 & Venus took it upon themselves to share another piece of the ever-expanding roadmap. And thus arrives "Ready To Die," the project's darkest offering so far.

Evocative of the Notorious One, "Ready To Die" finds Venus and the artist-formerly known as Dot contemplating the fragile nature of their morality. Taking to a shuffling beat and haunting synthesizers, the Gang set it off with some contemplative lyricism. "My conscious ain't Kendrick," spits Wowgr8, "no shade to that n***a but where I'm from nobody special." Once again, there's much to unpack here, and "Ready To Die" proves that EarthGang may have taken a moment to arrive, but that's only because they opted for the scenic route.

Look for MirrorLand to surface on September 6th.

Quotable Lyrics

My conscious ain't Kendrick

No shade to that n***a but where I'm from ain't nobody special

Mad city full of bad ass kids

Just smashed your windows then carjacked and crashed your shit

There's no Nintendo, no pun intended, we ain't playin' with ya

Had to slit my wrist to get enough red to paint this picture