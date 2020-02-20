Kids were saying the darndest things once again for Arts & Raps, this time with special guest EarthGang. The Atlanta duo has been picking up steam as one of Dreamville's hottest acts, so they linked up with All Def for the kid-friendly, craft hip hop series. The two sassy kids had a handful of questions for the rappers, including those about their diets, hairstyles, and label boss J. Cole.



Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

When asked if "J. Cole was annoying in the studio," EarthGang made it clear that Cole was quite the opposite. "We talk about all types of stuff," Johnny Venus said. "Life after death. Puppies." Venus also shared that he doesn't have a problem with strange autograph requests, but he'll shut down anyone who asks him to sign a pack of cigarettes.

Elsewhere in the video, the group talked about being on tour before the little girl said that she's always wanted to go to an afterparty. The boy chimed in, "If I went to an afterparty, even though I'm underage, I'm probably gonna get drunk." The boy added, "Hey, I'm an adult in a small body." Watch EarthGang's Arts & Raps episode to see what else they had to say about being pescatarian, ancient Egyptians, and why they didn't receive a Beyoncé x Ivy Park box.