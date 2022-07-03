EARTHGANG Delivers "LVL'D UP" On Their "GHETTO GODS" Deluxe Cut

Months after the arrival of GHETTO GODS, beloved hip-hop duo EARTHGANG has returned with their deluxe cut of the album, including six new titles added to the tracklist – many of which boast impressive features.

Yesterday, we suggested "AMBEYONCÉ" featuring Smino, and the day before that, the remix of "SMOKE SUM" with stoner legends Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y caught our attention. Now, though, we've been feeling "LVL'D UP."

The nearly four-and-a-half-minute long song includes plenty of inspirational bars. "Sitting in my hooptie, God said I was chose / When you love yourself, baby, trust me it shows," the artists spit on the second verse. "Leveled up, put me on my own pedestal / Wake up, meditate then get the f*ckin' dough."

On top of their success with GHETTO GODS this year, EARTHGANG also contributed to Dreamville's D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape with "Ghetto Gods Freestyle" in collaboration with 2 Chainz, "Jozi Flows" with Bas, and finally, "Everybody Ain't Shit."

Stream "LVL'D UP" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and let us know what your thoughts on the new track are in the comments.

