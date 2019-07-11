Days after putting in absolute work on Revenge Of The Dreamers 3, Johnny Venus and Wowgr8 (formerly Doctur Dot) have taken new steps to establish themselves in the mainstream eye. With highlight contributions on "Swivel," "Down Bad," "Wells Fargo," "1993," and "Sacrifices," both Venus and Dot showcased the same creative brilliance that helped land them a Dreamville deal in the first place. And while it hasn't always been smooth sailing where Interscope and their upcoming Mirrorland is concerned, the project has developed a feverish cult fanbase, with many already slotting it among the potential AOTY candidates.

Now, it would appear that Dot and Venus have kicked the door wide open. In their recent IG story, the pair can be seen declaring "Mirrorland Season" is in effect, premiering the album to a table of executive types. Both snippets point to a pair of unreleased tracks, and the fact that they've reached this new level of Dante-esque industry purgatory is a positive sign for the future. Though it is sad to see two of the game's brightest feeling stymied by politics and hit-chasing, perhaps the time has finally come.

Hopefully, this reveal marks the beginning of a full-scale Mirrorland rollout. It's been coming soon for far too long. In the meantime, be sure to read one of our exclusive pieces with EarthGang, including a post-KOD tour conversation and a full-scale Digital Cover Story.