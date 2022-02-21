EARTHGANG Connects With Musiq Soulchild On "AMEN" Single

Last month, EARTHGANG unexpectedly delayed the release of their highly anticipated Ghetto Gods album, leaving fans yearning for music from the Atlanta-based duo. As HipHop N More reports, it was later revealed that clearance issues resulted in the project being pushed back.

"We put our life into this Album and want it to see the light of day. Unfortunately, we can’t control everything," Olu and WowGr8 wrote in an explanatory post at the time. "Our date was our date and all week we were frustrated and sad that our album wasn’t cleared."

"We spent so much time outside during the pandemic – Atlanta low-key never shut down. Everywhere we went, we was having a good time and enjoying ourselves," the musical duo told Zane Lowe of their new arrival. "So we want people to enjoy themselves when they heard this record. Never waste a moment to celebrate life. We was living it up the whole time."

Stream EARTHGANG and Musiq Soulchild's "AMEN" below and let us know what you hope to hear on the pair's upcoming Ghetto Gods album in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics:

I need devotion, I need attention

Someone to do things I cannot mention

Someone to prove to me that you're different

Someone who got it, someone that gets it

[Via]