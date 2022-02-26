EARTHGANG Brings In Future To Help Them Count Up A "BILLI"

EARTHGANG's Ghetto Gods album, which released on February 25th, features some of the hottest names and heavy hitters in the game today. The contributions span generations, with revered R&B legends such as Musiq Soulchild and CeeLo Green making appearances, as well as relatively newer acts like Baby Tate and Ari Lennox offering up their services to the project. To enhance the roster even further, legends-in-the-making, namely J. Cole and Future, serve as accompaniments on back to back tracks and take the body of work to the next level.

"BILLI," featuring the previously mentioned Future, is a racing, heartpumping banger throughout the first two-thirds of the track. Presenting the DNA of an undeniable hit, Johnny Venus and Doctur Dot trade verses filled with the usual EARTHGANG essentials, while allowing the simplicity of the hook to speak for itself. It's a formula that many in the DreamVille camp have perfected, consistent with the southern upbringing of the majority of its menbers.

The closing verse shifts more into Future's proverbial playground. The percussion is reeled back, deepened, and slowed, with heavy sythesized elements taking over. The environment of the track changes from the aspiration to reach for riches, to the lush and lavish lifestyle of having it (and what it takes to attain that way of living).

Listen to "BILLI" below:

Quotable Lyrics

Read a lot of books, so my bank account woke,

B*tch, up 24/7, that ain't no joke,

I'mma get money long as grass still grow,

Cuz it's hard being a n*gga, it's worse being po'