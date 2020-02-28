EarthGang are known for putting on a memorable live show, and last night's Atlanta concert found the duo bringing out J. Cole, J.I.D, and Spillage Village's own 6LACK. A testament to Dreamville's unity, fans were surprised to see J. Cole take the stage in the opening moments of the Welcome To Mirrorland Tour. "Turn the music up," he begins, as the crowd reacts with uproarious applause, before launching into "A Tale Of Two Citiez" off 2014 Forest Hills Drive.

Naturally, having all those Dreamville rappers in one place meant a performance "Down Bad" was inevitable, and fan footage shared on Twitter reveals a spirited rendition of the Grammy Nominated posse cut. 6LACK also got his time to shine with a performance of "Pretty Little Fears;" while the R&B singer isn't an official Dreamville signee, his Spillage Village credentials make him an affiliate through and through.

Following the raucous concert, EarthGang's Olu and Wowgr8 took to Twitter to have a laugh at the changing of the guard. "ShoutOut to the homie @JColeNC for opening up our show last night. Keep doing your thing bruh you gone be big one day." Clearly, EarthGang wanted to close out their Welcome To Mirrorland tour with a bang, and what better way to do that than bring the homies into the fold?

All things considered, Dreamville seems positioned for another major year in 2020, following a 2019 campaign that saw Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 arrive alongside EarthGang's own long-awaited Mirrorland. If you haven't checked that one out yet -- don't sleep, there's still time. Were you lucky enough to catch the homecoming concert in Atlanta?