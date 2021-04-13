mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

EarthGang Assists Tommy Newport On "Stargazer"

Aron A.
April 13, 2021 19:56
203 Views
33
2
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Stargazer
Tommy Newport Feat. EarthGang

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Tommy Newport connects with EarthGang for his new single, "Stargazer."


Tommy Newport is giving us a taste of his first piece of music to follow Ultra Mango. The artist returned with his new single, "Stargazer" ft. EarthGang earlier today. Newport delivers a dreamy, upbeat vibe that perfectly fits the eccentric stylings of the Dreamville duo.

"Stargazer was written in LA & I’m honored to have my first released collaboration be with the insanely talented EarthGang,” Newport told Complex. “Once I laid down the hook I knew it felt right. There’s not a dull moment in this song and they absolutely killed it."

"Working with Tommy is always such a vibe," producer 4th Pyramid said. "Being able to finally tie in his sound to my hip-hop roots was something I’ve wanted to do. EarthGang brings a kaleidoscope of creativity and were the perfect pairing to complement our sound. It was a no brainer to get them on this record."

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics
So what's the point in fightin' nature?
You’d rather get to chuggin' and say, “Fuck it, I dont blame ya”
At least you'd stop overthinkin' every conversation
At least if pain is on the way, it's somethin' to delay it 

[Via]

Tommy Newport
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  3
  2
  203
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Tommy Newport EarthGang
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS EarthGang Assists Tommy Newport On "Stargazer"
33
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject