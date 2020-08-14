EarthGang Are In A Frenzied State On "Powered Up"

EarthGang may not have any plans of dropping off a MirrorLand follow-up anytime soon -- though they are set to hold it down on the upcoming Spillage Village Spilligion album -- but they have no intention of slowing down their momentum. Today, EarthGang has come through with their new single "Powered Up," a glitchy banger produced by Theron Feemster. Having successfully completed the transcendental phase from human to cosmic beings, both Olu and Wowgr8 have managed to retain the aesthetic while simultaneously covering new ground.

Over a synthesizer arrangement that may very well sound like The War Of The Worlds taking place in the middle of Atlanta, Wowgr8 sets it off swagger. "Overflowin' with the sauce, I'm never holdin' back, I'm goin'," he warns. "In my coffin, middle finger pokin' through the casket

Known for turnin' tragedy to tragic 'fore you knew what happens." Olu is up next, firing off intergalactic imagery amidst his boasts. "Lions, tigers, meteors inside my mind," he raps. "Kamikaze, spaceship power, bitches blow me towards the sky."

Check out the new EarthGang single now, and keep an eye out for the boys to make a triumphant return on Spilligion -- whenever that drops.

