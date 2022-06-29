EarthGang are releasing a deluxe version of their latest album, Ghetto Gods, with features including Wiz Khalifa, Smino, and more. The duo announced that the new tracks will be dropping later this week.

In the post, EarthGang explained that the deluxe version will include new songs as well as older versions of songs already on the original project.

"We put the OG versions of two songs on here because our song making process is a constant evolution," the group captioned a tracklist of what's new to the album. "We want you to be apart of that."



Leon Bennett / Getty Images

Among the "OG" versions of songs are "Black Pearls" and "American Horror Story." There will also be a remix to "Smoke Sum."

Ghetto Gods was released back in February and boasts features from Future, JID, J. Cole, Musiq Soulchild, Baby Tate, CeeLo Green, Nick Cannon, and Ari Lennox. The project is the duo's second studio album following their debut, Mirrorland.

“Mirrorland was more cartoony, a wacky ride. It was based on the Wizard of Oz. Ghetto Gods is more like an action movie,” WowGr8 recently told NME when asked about how their sound has changed on the album. “This one’s a little more based in reality; right in the face.”

The deluxe version of Ghetto Gods is scheduled to release on Friday, July 1.

Check out EarthGang's announcement below.



