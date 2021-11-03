The rap game has been missing EARTHGANG's presence for quite a long time. The Atlanta rap duo has not released a full-length solo project since Mirrorland in Sept. 2019.

On Nov. 3, they revealed the light at the end of the tunnel. EARTHGANG and their label Dreamville announced on Instagram that the group's fourth studio album Ghetto Gods will be released on Jan. 28, 2022. The announcement was coupled with a thrilling trailer narrated by fellow Atlanta native and rap icon 2 Chainz.

In the trailer, 2 Chainz poetically introduces the project: "Ghetto Gods. Diamonds in the rough. You know it's hard to see the gretness when they tell you you ain't gon' be shit, or when they tell you you ain't shit. Or they step on you. Walk around you. Life shit. But we know better than that. Straight out the mud, out the trench. Having that glow now, that shine, that polish. You feel it."

Immediately after, the video transitions to a snippet of one of the songs on the album. While the title was not revealed, the clip of the song feels as if it is approaching a climax. This surely helps to build anticipation for whatever EARTHGANG has in store for the album.

This trailer was followed by the announcement of a European tour with seven dates in March 2022.

EARTHGANG will kick off 2022 with a bang, releasing music and playing it for their fans. Perhaps they will share music from the album during their set at Rolling Loud Los Angeles in December, a month before their forthcoming album is set to drop.

Check out the Ghetto Gods trailer by EARTHGANG below.