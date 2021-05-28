Earthgang & Wale Tap Coi Leray For "Options (Remix)"

Dreamville duo Earthgang first shared their Wale-assisted collaboration "Options" back in December 2020, but it looks as if they were awaiting the right moment to drop the single's remix. There are plenty of choices when it comes to who they could have added to the upgraded version and the team decided that "No More Parties" hitmaker Coi Leray would be the perfect person. Leray's career has been on a steady climb as her singles have been buzzing on the charts, and after going Platinum, the young artist is enjoying her time in the limelight.

This release comes on the heels of the news that Coi Leray earned her first BET Awards nomination, and after celebrating her accomplishment online, she faced off with a few trolls that tried to dim her light. There was a back and forth with Yung Bleu that also boiled down to a misunderstanding, and after they set the record straight, Bleu praised Leray for her talents.

Check out "Options (Remix)" with Earthgang, Wale, and Coi Leray, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

You're getting older, heart getting colder

Unstable emotions, success, I want more of it

They keep talking, they so toxic

But I'm out here like f*ck it, 'cause I'm on one, I'm on one

Yeah, can't wonder why they show no love