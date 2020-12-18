mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

EarthGang & Wale Refuse To Settle For Less On "Options"

Erika Marie
December 18, 2020 01:28
The catchy single was first teased earlier this year.


Don't get too comfortable because EarthGang and Wale want you to know that they have "Options." On Friday (December 18), the EarthGang duo partnered with the Wow... That's Crazy rapper to deliver an R&B-ish burner "Options." On the track, the artists pen lyrics about being in positions where they don't have to compromise, especially in toxic relationships, because they're confident that there's someone else out there for them.

EarthGang first teased the single earlier this year and fans have been eagerly awaiting its release, but the duo has made sure to continuously release new music for their supporters. The track is definitely a catchy single, so stream "Options" by EarthGang and Wale and let us know what you think of this collaboration.

Quotable Lyrics

Oh, you screamin' out that you finna die
Either I'm good at this or you good at lyin'
That's old, new, that's right
With young Olu, that's right
And I know, know you fine, fine
But my wild bitches can't fight

EarthGang Wale
