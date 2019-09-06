EarthGang & T-Pain Think It's A Perfect Day To Drink "Tequila"

There were many noteworthy releases on Friday, including EarthGang's major-label debut, Mirrorland. The down south duo delivered quite the buzzworthy record that was sonically atypical of what is currently permeating in hip hop and rap culture today. EarthGang is distinctive and individualistic, which is one of the many reasons why J. Cole singed them to Dreamville Records.

Mirrorland hosts quite a few unique tracks that are deserving of recognition, but we're going to begin with "Tequila" featuring T-Pain. The south of the border-inspired production is one of many strange offerings that work well for EarthGang. There's an effortless ebb and flow of singing and rapping (mostly from WowGr8) as T-Pain adds just a few autotuned bars to the mix near the end. Give it a few spins and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Seen lil' boy take his last breath

Where my lil' brother took his first, it f*cked me up

Life was full of catchy hooks and upper-cuts

Used to hit them open mics at Crystal Club

That's my job, 'cause I was workin' high as f*ck

The sun is slowin' down, the stars is linin' up

And all my old b*tches tryna keep in touch



