If you're familiar with the eclectic and wonderful poetry of Atlanta duo EarthGang, there's a strong chance you're familiar with the work of lyrical titan Mick Jenkins. Standing as some of the game's true innovators, musically and lyrically, Mick and EarthGang make for an unconventional yet appropriate pairing. We've seen as much on "House," the first collaboration between both parties and one of Rags' highlight tracks. Now, EarthGang and Mick have officially announced a joint North American tour, which is set to take place in 2020.

Kicking off with a January date in Seattle, Welcome To Mirrorland will stretch a total of twenty-five dates, culminating with a stop in Gr8 and Olu's hometown of Atlanta. You can check out the full list of dates, which include both United States and Canadian stops, via the Gang's Twitter page below. For fans of artistry, dope bars, and poetic sensibilities, this tour may very well be a match made in heaven.

Should you be interested in looking further into the minds of both artists, be sure to our exclusive interviews with Mick here and EarthGang here. You trying to see this tour?