Apart from DC's release of the extended Zack Snyder's Justice League earlier this spring, 2021 has been pretty scarce in terms of superhero flicks, especially when compared to the past handful of years. However, with last week's release of Black Widow and the plenty of other highly anticipated superhero movies from Marvel and DC in the pipeline, that should definitely change during this second half of the year.

One of the films that is bound to make a huge splash in the coming weeks is the DC Extended Universe's standalone sequel to Suicide Squad, which is similarly titled The Suicide Squad. Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, and Viola Davis will all reprise their roles from the original 2016 film, and new stars like Idris Elba, John Cena, Pete Davidson, and Sylvester Stallone are set to join the cast as Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Blackguard, and King Shark, respectively.

Written and directed by James Gunn, there's a lot riding on The Suicide Squad, and roughly a month before its release, several critics and journalists were invited to see and review the film in advance. According to Complex, their initial reactions have been generally positive, with most of the critics describing the film as violent, gory, chaotic, funny, unique, and a movie that fully utilizes its R-rating.

Two great early reviews come from Complex’s Pop Culture Deputy Editor Khal and Digital Spy’s Movies Editor Ian Sandwell. Khal deems the film to be "an ill experience" that delivers "a big bad of MADNESS that’s the most James Gunn film" he has ever seen. Sandwell also praises The Suide Squad, saying, "It’s just so entertaining that you’ll want to see again instantly."

Check out some of the early critic reactions to the James Gunn-directed The Suicide Squad below. The highly anticipated film hits theatres and HBO Max in a few weeks on August 6.

[via]