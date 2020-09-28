At 31 years old, NFL safety Earl Thomas still has plenty of gas left in the tank and he is certainly committed to showing people exactly what he can do out on the field. Prior to the start of the season, Thomas was with the Baltimore Ravens although an altercation with one of his teammates led to his dismissal from the team. Since then, Thomas has been waiting in the wings for an opening. Now, it seems like that opportunity is finally on the horizon.

After a disappointing 0-3 start to the season, the Houston Texans are now bringing Thomas in for a workout. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, both sides seem to be extremely happy with one another and that it is likely Thomas will end up signing with the team.

Some felt as though the Dallas Cowboys would be the obvious destination for Thomas especially since the Cowboys have been awful on defense. Despite this, it is clear the Texans have beaten them to the punch.

Of course, a signing has not been guaranteed, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will bring you the latest updates.

In the meantime, let us know what you think of this potential move.