What is the definition of Trap music? The Atlanta-based rap offshoot has been the subject of many debates regarding what makes Trap, Trap over the years. Ranging from a slew of artists like T.I, Jeezy, among others claiming to be the originator of the Hip-Hop subculture, Trap has remained at the forefront of Hip-Hop culture as it has been the dominant form of influence and inspiration for many stars regardless of genre.

And although the debate has been relatively quiet over these past few years, it seems it may have been resurrected once again. Yesterday morning, Earl Sweatshirt--who is fresh off the release of his latest album, Sick!, tweeted a statement demanding that fans stop lumping music that may sound Trap-inspired or a Trap-type beat in with the category of Trap music.

(Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The ex-Odd Future rapper tweeted, "y'all gotta stop calling anything with 808s and arpeggiated hats "trap." Of course, this led to fans and naysayers alike engaging in the debate of "what makes Trap music, Trap?" resulting in comments from fans such as "Started out as a thematic genre now it's a sonic one. Future being a prominent artist for changing the sound during his prime run in rap." and "what do we call that sound then tho. arguably most genre names kind of lose their original meaning after a while, so dunno if it's that different?" Earl followed up his initial tweet about Trap and offered his opinion on the situation, tweeting, "goofball party."

Besides engaging and offering commentary on the state of Hip-Hop and Trap affairs, Earl Sweatshirt has enjoyed the acclaim given to Sick!. While outlets like the Joe Budden Podcast have given the album a harsh rating because of it's Trap influences and rapping, the consensus seems to be that Sweatshirt has upped his game.

Do you think Earl has a point? Or do you disagree with the rapper? Do you think Trap will continue to be the dominant influence in music? Sound off in the comments below.

