A fun fact about Earl Sweatshirt (real name Thebe Kgositsile) that you may not know is that his mother is a prominent professor in Critical Race Theory. His mother, Cheryl I. Harris is the Arthur Gilbert Foundation Chair in Civil Rights and Civil Liberties at UCLA School of Law, and has written notable texts, such as Whiteness as Property. Given this background, you could imagine how interesting conversations must be between her and son, for whom blackness has been a central theme in his music.

Earl Sweatshirt and Professor Harris are giving people the chance to sit in on one of your conversations at the Museum Of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 7. The free event will be held at the Geffen Contemporary and operate on a first-come-first-serve basis. The poster for the talk, which Earl shared on his Instagram page on Friday, says that the conversation will focus on "art, music and life" and have a Q&A component at 2PM (Doors at 1PM). The poster also featured an image of the 9-foot Nebuchadnezzar statue that was designed based on the concept for Earl's recently-released EP, Feet of Clay. The statue appeared at the popups Earl held in Los Angeles when the project was released and accompanied him onstage at Camp Flog Gnaw.

