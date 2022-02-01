Earl Sweatshirt, fresh off of the release of his new album, Sick!, appeared on Apple Music 1 with Zane Lowe to discuss fatherhood, working with The Alchemist, and more on Tuesday.

Back in July 2021, Sweatshirt revealed on Twitter that he had become a father.

"I already talk. He's like not 18 months. I'll talk about systemic racism with this guy," Sweatshirt told the outlet in regards to his relationship with his son. "I keep this feeling high for this guy. That's how I was dealt with. Because, you also see it with children. If you keep it real with children and by the time they're about five and six and this is, I'm just saying in my family, see what type of sentences children start saying if you treat them with a certain level of seriousness and intelligence? See, what they have to say by the time they eight years old."



Mike Windle / Getty Images

Sweatshirt also discussed working with The Alchemist, whom he collaborated with for the project, This Thing of Ours, as well as "Old Friend" and "Lye" off of Sick!.

"He cares bro. He cares a lot. And it's like, whoa, there's a lot going on," he said. "Him and Otis man… It's like, oh this is not just a loop. This is 27 or like what the... what’s this noise right here. You guys think about the influences. It's like with Al even with Black… this is like the influences is going back to like a certain place."

Check out Sweatshirt's full interview with Apple Music 1 below.