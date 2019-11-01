mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Earl Sweatshirt Shares His Seven-Track Project "Feet Of Clay"

Erika Marie
November 01, 2019 00:48
427 Views
62
6
CoverCover

Feet Of Clay
Earl Sweatshirt

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
88% (8)
Rate
Audience Rating
7 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

The record features a production credit from The Alchemist.


On Thursday, Earl Sweatshirt shared with the world that he would be dropping a new project Feet of Clay. Right on time, the alternative hip hop artist released the seven-track record in the wee hours of Friday morning. Much like his other work, Feet of Clay shows off the lyrically poetic skills of the 25-year-old emcee. The title is pulled from the Book of Daniel from the Bible and features production credits from Alchemist and Ovrkast.

To celebrate the release of Warner Records and Tan Cressida project that comes just a year after Earl's Some Rap Songs record, the rapper created a Feet of Clay pop-up event in Downtown Los Angeles's Arts District. Earl described the vibe of Feet of Clay by calling it "a collection of observations and feelings recorded during the death throes of a crumbling empire." Give Feet of Clay a few spins and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. 74
2. EAST
3. MTOMB (produced by Alchemist)
4. OD
5. EL TORO COMBO MEAL (feat. Mavi)
6. TISKTISK/COOKIES
7. 4N (feat. Mach-Hommy)

Earl Sweatshirt Mavi Mach Hommy
6 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Earl Sweatshirt Shares His Seven-Track Project "Feet Of Clay"
62
6
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject