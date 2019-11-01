Earl Sweatshirt Shares His Seven-Track Project "Feet Of Clay"

On Thursday, Earl Sweatshirt shared with the world that he would be dropping a new project Feet of Clay. Right on time, the alternative hip hop artist released the seven-track record in the wee hours of Friday morning. Much like his other work, Feet of Clay shows off the lyrically poetic skills of the 25-year-old emcee. The title is pulled from the Book of Daniel from the Bible and features production credits from Alchemist and Ovrkast.

To celebrate the release of Warner Records and Tan Cressida project that comes just a year after Earl's Some Rap Songs record, the rapper created a Feet of Clay pop-up event in Downtown Los Angeles's Arts District. Earl described the vibe of Feet of Clay by calling it "a collection of observations and feelings recorded during the death throes of a crumbling empire." Give Feet of Clay a few spins and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. 74

2. EAST

3. MTOMB (produced by Alchemist)

4. OD

5. EL TORO COMBO MEAL (feat. Mavi)

6. TISKTISK/COOKIES

7. 4N (feat. Mach-Hommy)