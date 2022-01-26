Earl Sweatshirt started off this year with a bang, releasing his highly-anticipated fourth studio album, SICK! A long time in the making, over three full years had passed since the last time the Chicago-based rapper released an album but, still, some of his more seasoned critics won't be giving this one a chance. Joe Budden, who has had issues with Earl since before the rapper jokingly portrayed him in a sketch comedy show with Odd Future, went on his podcast last week and told the world that he has no intent on listening to SICK!

"I’m just being honest this year. Hell no, I ain’t hear that bullsh*t! And I’ll tell you what, I’m never gonna hear it! I am never gonna hear that," said Budden. "That sh*t could be Thriller. When would I put that on?"



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Despite him not naming any specific artists, the general public put two and two together and heavily assumed that he was referring to Earl Sweatshirt, who seemingly responded with a tweet on Tuesday night (January 25).



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"Its weird that bro didn't like my mood muzik LOL what happened twin?," asked Earl on Twitter.

Much like Joe, Earl didn't name the podcaster directly but with him mentioning his "twin," his fans figured that this was directed at him.

What do you think of Earl Sweatshirt's new album, SICK!, and his response to Joe Budden's criticism?