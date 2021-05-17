It might not feel like it given how reserved he tends to be, but Earl Sweatshirt is somewhat of a young veteran in the game. Having risen to stardom as Tyler, The Creator's mischievous and filthy-minded right-hand man, Earl quickly won hearts and minds through sharp lyricism and clever flows. Since emerging onto the scene with his classic mixtape Earl, Sweatshirt has gone on to deliver several acclaimed studio albums, with many citing his 2018 effort Some Rap Songs as his creative peak.

Despite boasting an impressive discography to his name and a loyal fanbase, Earl has never quite dominated at the numbers game. Not that he really needed to, being among hip-hop's rare numbers of unapologetic auteurs. Still, the experimental ex-Odd Future emcee has recently hit a new commercial milestone, securing the first RIAA certification of his career.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

As reported by Pigeons and Planes, Earl's "Chum" has officially gone gold. Originally released in late 2012 as the lead single to his debut album Doris, the song arrived following a lengthy stint at a Samoa boarding school for at-risk teenagers. Lyrically, Sweatshirt opened up and brought fans into his life, speaking on his father's absence and the impact it had on him growing up. He also spoke on his time at the boarding school, airing his frustrations at having his circumstances publicized in the media. Overall, "Chum" remains one of his essential songs, and it's no surprise that it has withstood the test of time.

We'd like to extend our congratulations to Earl Sweatshirt for securing the first RIAA certificate of his career. Be sure to revisit "Chum" below.

WATCH: Earl Sweatshirt - Chum