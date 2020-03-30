Earl Sweatshirt Joins Drakeo The Ruler & 03 Greedo On "Ion Rap Beef" Remix

It looks like Earl Sweatshirt is even blessing us with a new verse when we need it the most. Earlier today, Drakeo The Ruler's camp released the official remix to his collaboration with 03 Greedo, "Ion Rap Beef" with a brand new verse from Earl. Slick tongued with a laid-back bravado, Earl kicks off his verse by calling out the D.A and calling for Drakeo's freedom before dropping braggadocious bars. The song was initially teased on Drakeo's Instagram page in early March but it has since been deleted. Earl's also expressed his support for Drakeo on Twitter in the past.

This marks the first verse we've received from Earl since the release of FEET OF CLAY last November -- the surprise EP that followed 2018's Some Rap Songs.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm out here, blue strips by the thousands

We count it, then re-count it

Loose lips sink ships, I ain't drown yet

Don't know what n***s askin', they hustlin' backward

Tell the same tall tale that you tucked and you ran with

