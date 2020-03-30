mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Earl Sweatshirt Joins Drakeo The Ruler & 03 Greedo On "Ion Rap Beef" Remix

Aron A.
March 30, 2020 18:12
166 Views
Ion Rap Beef (Remix)
Drakeo The Ruler Feat. Earl Sweatshirt & 03 Greedo

Free Drakeo. Free Greedo. Listen to Earl's remix of "Ion Rap Beef."


It looks like Earl Sweatshirt is even blessing us with a new verse when we need it the most. Earlier today, Drakeo The Ruler's camp released the official remix to his collaboration with 03 Greedo, "Ion Rap Beef" with a brand new verse from Earl. Slick tongued with a laid-back bravado, Earl kicks off his verse by calling out the D.A and calling for Drakeo's freedom before dropping braggadocious bars. The song was initially teased on Drakeo's Instagram page in early March but it has since been deleted. Earl's also expressed his support for Drakeo on Twitter in the past.

This marks the first verse we've received from Earl since the release of FEET OF CLAY last November -- the surprise EP that followed 2018's Some Rap Songs.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm out here, blue strips by the thousands 
We count it, then re-count it
Loose lips sink ships, I ain't drown yet
Don't know what n***s askin', they hustlin' backward
Tell the same tall tale that you tucked and you ran with

Drakeo The Ruler
Drakeo The Ruler Earl Sweatshirt 03 Greedo Joogszn
Reject