Earl Sweatshirt Issues A Deluxe Edition For "FEET OF CLAY"

The long gaps of time that Earl Sweatshirt operates on when dropping a project makes the moment even better when he actually does get around to releasing new music. With the arrival of a deluxe edition to his latest EP titled FEET OF CLAY, even the small addition of two new songs is enough to get diehard fans excited.

The two add-ons come in the form of the previously-released single titled "Whole World," featuring Maxo and production creds courtesy of legendary producer Alchemist, and "GHOST" which was produced by Black Noise and includes Navy Blue on the track as well. Earl made an impressive mark with FEET OF CLAY, his first release under Warner Music, and the deluxe version is a small extra dose of why he's so revered on the underground hip hop scene amongst his peers and industry critics alike. Now that he's on a roll, hopefully we'll get a new full-length project sooner rather than later.

Listen to the deluxe edition of Earl Sweatshirt's FEET OF CLAY EP right now on all streaming platforms.

Tracklist:

1. 74

2. EAST

3. MTOMB (Feat. Liv.e)

4. OD

5. EL TORO COMBO MEAL (Feat. Mavi)

6. TISK TISK / COOKIES

7. 4N (Feat. Mach-Hommy)

8. GHOST (Feat. Navy Blue)

9. WHOLE WORLD (Feat. Maxo)