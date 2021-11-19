Earl Sweatshirt Gets Back To His Roots On "2010"

In the six years since Earl Sweatshirt released I Don't Like Shit I Don't Go Outside, the now 27-year-old has extensively experimented with his sound. 2018's Some Rap Songs saw Earl slow down, and create an avante-garde record that opened the doors for 2019's Feet Of Clay.

With a handful of recent features and Alchemist's claims that Sweatshirt's new project is "incredible," the buzz surrounding a potential Earl drop has been building, and today, the "Chum" rapper blessed us with a new single, "2010."

Ryosuke Tanzawa

Over shimmering Black Noi$e production, Earl gets all the way back to his roots, and taps into a flow reminiscent of his 2014/2015 raps. "2010" is Sweatshirt at his best, "rapping vivid introspections on his humble beginnings and reflecting on his trajectory of success to date," and this record is a true preview of whatever he drops next, longtime Earl fans should be very, very excited.

Quotable Lyrics

Had a full plate, you ain't wanna split it

Tell it to you straight, you ain't wanna listen

Cup runneth over the brim

Bust open, there's no closin' the lid