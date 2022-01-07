Earl Sweatshirt Delivers "Titanic" Single Ahead Of "Sick!" Release

This is a busy season for Earl Sweatshirt who is jumping right into 2022 with a new album and a new tour. It was just about a month ago when news surfaced that Earl would be hitting the road with Action Bronson, The Alchemist, and Boldy James, and that tour is set to launch this month. The group of artists is slated for 15 dates that run until March, and to help kick off the live shows, Earl Sweatshirt is delivering a new album next week.

Sick! Is said to be “influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns” and just ahead of its release, Earl teases his fans with a new single: “Titanic.” The track follows Sweatshirt’s November release, “2010,” and his December offering, “Tabula Rasa.”

"Before the virus I had been working on an album I named after a book I used to read with my mother (‘The People Could Fly’)," the rapper said in a statement. "Once the lockdowns hit, people couldn’t fly anymore. A wise man said art imitates life. People were sick. The People were angry and isolated and restless. I leaned into the chaos cause it was apparent that it wasn’t going anywhere. These songs are what happened when I would come up for air.

"Peace and love to Zelooperz the enigma, The Armand Hammer, and my good friends Alchemist and Black Noi$e. Peace and love to u.” Stream "Titanic" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Mask on like a supervillain

Daniel, who you in the den with? Lion

Wasn't lying when I told

Dawg's on the floor now 'cause I skinned 'em

On the 10, east homebound I just broke down with the camera

Midtown n*ggas pimpin' (You know how we get it)

[via]