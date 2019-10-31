The short notice album release has become the new normal, but a mere twenty-four-hour window? Earl Sweatshirt has never been one for convention. If that wasn't clear from his immersive, ingenious, and admittedly inaccessible music, perhaps you haven't been paying attention to the young man's career. Last year, he dropped off Some Rap Songs, an album acclaimed by critics and adored by his loyal following. Now, he's gearing up to deliver another new album, Feet Of Clay, which drops in full seven-song glory tonight.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

Described via press release as "a collection of observations and feelings recorded during the death throes of a crumbling empire," Earl's new effort features production from himself and Alchemist and features from Mavi and Mach Hommy. One has to wonder if Feet Of Clay will be an overtly conceptual record, or if Earl's description is strictly metaphorical in nature. Knowing him, it's probably going to be a little of both.

Check out the tracklist below, and keep a lookout for that new Earl Sweatshirt project. Who'd have thought we'd be receiving new music from the lyricist at such a prolific rate?

1. 74

2. EAST

3. MTOMB (produced by Alchemist)

4. OD

5. EL TORO COMBO MEAL (feat. Mavi)

6. TISKTISK/COOKIES

7. 4N (feat. Mach-Hommy)